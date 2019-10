Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in eight women in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. Pink Door founder Cortney Cole-Hall and Pink Door Gala Chairman Nikki Howard visit Morning Dose to discuss how they are helping women survive breast cancer and uplifting their families.

So Pretty in Pink Gala will be held Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. inside Hotel Derek.

