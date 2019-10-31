Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Jones Middle School.
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Purple Haze’ and ‘Celia’
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Cracked Warmth’ and ‘The Portrait of Reality’
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Christmas Vibes’ and ‘Early Learner’
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘In My Mind’ and ‘All Seeing Eye’
MacArthur High School students present ‘Breath of Dallia’ and ‘A Glimpse of Joy’
MacArthur High School students present ‘Deepness’ and ‘Fragmented Emotions’
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘Hello’
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘A Diversity in Nature,’ ‘They Came in Pieces’
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘My Abstract Feelings’ and ‘Endless Loop’
MacArthur High School presents ‘A World Caged’ and ‘Sara Hangel’
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Jersey Village High School presents ‘Subconscious’ and ‘Pen In Ink’
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘The Egyptian Crossword’ and ‘Yo Soy Arte (I Am Art)’
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Historical Lindsay’ and ‘Somebody Left Their Boot’
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Bad News’ and ‘F is for Flamingo”