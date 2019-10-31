Despite World Series loss, Houston fans couldn’t be more proud of the Astros

The Astros lost in the final game of the World Series, but they are still number one in our hearts.
It sure wasn’t the way the Houston Astros wanted this season to end—in a Game 7 loss.
There were lots of disappointed fans Thursday morning after the Astros fell 6-2 to the Washington Nationals the previous night. The 'Stros were so close to taking it back but came up short at Minute Maid Park.
Although you can feel the disappointment, there’s a lot to be proud of. Some fans had a lot to say about AJ Hinch’s calls when it came to pitching. But the overall theme, we’re a city that’s proud of the Astros and the season they had.