Star athlete Devon Achane of Marshall High School is this week’s Class Act

With any sport you have to start somewhere, and you might make some mistakes along the way, but it's how you recover and get better from those mistakes that matter.

Devon Achane is a perfect example of persistence.

"It's been a lot of improvement," Devon said. "You see how fast I am now Freshman year, I didn't even like running track."

Devon is a two sport athlete in track and of course football. Balancing the two has been hard throughout his time at Marshall high school, but that hard work is paying off.

"He's fortunate, Devon has a lot of opportunities a lot of offers, you know I know right now UH is in there, Florida State, Texas A&M," Head Coach James Williams said.

An opportunity to play at the next level doesn't happen for everyone. Devon plans to make the most of it. Plus, he has plans for after college as well. Devon wants to be a sports agent.

"Everyone doesn't make it to the NFL, which is why i want to have a back up plan as well," Devon said.