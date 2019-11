Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marq'E Entertainment Center Houston is making way for a new interactive experience— a chance to pose with the props and set replicas of your favorite movies. Candytopia, the creators of the sugary wonderland that has become a national sensation, has partnered with Plant Hollywood to bring "Movietopia" to Houston.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the new move-based mini theme park ahead of its grand opening.

