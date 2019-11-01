‘iWrite’ helps young authors get published, build confidence through writing

Houston authors Eshanni Mani, 13, and Chase Alexander, 20, visit Morning Dose discuss how students can get involved with iWrite, an organization that helps youth build confidence through writing and publishing. The group has published the work of more than 700 students across the country and internationally.

