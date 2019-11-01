Houston authors Eshanni Mani, 13, and Chase Alexander, 20, visit Morning Dose discuss how students can get involved with iWrite, an organization that helps youth build confidence through writing and publishing. The group has published the work of more than 700 students across the country and internationally.
‘iWrite’ helps young authors get published, build confidence through writing
-
How parents can help prevent ‘silent heart attacks,’ the leading cause of student athlete deaths
-
Face your fears and help others during OCD Awareness Week
-
Important back-to-school advice for HISD parents and students
-
University of Houston launches mariachi program
-
Emily Arrow performs ‘We are Enough’ on Morning Dose
-
-
Inside Spark 2019 Marriage Conference at Lakewood Church
-
Grupo Herrera, Hispanic Health raise money for scholarship to help aspiring Latino healthcare professionals
-
Morning Dose team heads to George R. Brown Convention Center for Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest
-
Prairie View A&M ‘iFlewPVU’ fundraiser
-
Pugs on the Bayou returns this month! Find out how you can help pug rescue efforts
-
-
‘Ben Desoto: For Art’s Sake’ documentary shows Houston music scene through new lens
-
New book explores kitchens of Houston’s hottest chefs, restaurants
-
Flip the Zip social app connects movers with people, resources in their new neighborhood