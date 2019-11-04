× A man in Maryland has won a $1 million in the lottery – twice

For many, winning a big lottery jackpot is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Rolf Rhodes, lightning struck twice.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Wednesday that he won $1 million in its “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game.

To grab what would become the second golden ticket of his life, Rhodes walked into the Imperial Gas and Country Store in Mendon, a town about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

When he made his latest life-changing purchase, he managed to beat odds of 1 in 1.68 million, according to the lottery.

Rhodes won his first million in the state’s “Hit $1,000” instant game back in May 2018. He opted to receive that prize in a one-time infusion of $650,000 into his bank account.

This time, he’s chosen to receive his $1 million payout in 20 annual installments, valued at $50,000 apiece before taxes, the lottery says.

Rhodes’ million is just a quarter of the total in the state’s “$4,000,000 Instant Jackpot” game. There are three remaining $1 million jackpot prizes still up for grabs, the lottery says.

Rhodes purchased his first winning ticket in Milford, Massachusetts, a town just next to Mendon, CNN affiliate WHDH reported.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.