Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High present ‘A Hard Time’ and ‘The Galaxy Shoes’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.

Our first piece is by 19-year-old Rubilneyder Labanino. He's a senior this year and his piece is simply called "A Hard Time" because he says the photos represents a difficult moment in his life, but that he loves art because you can easily represent any kind of feeling or emotion through your work.

Our second piece is by 16-year-old Jennifer Vazquez Resdendiz. She's a sophomore, and her piece is called "The Galaxy Shoes." It's a depiction of different types of shoes with a galaxy sort of background. Jennifer says she's always done art and is now working to develop it more.