Does my child have dyslexia? How to recognize a learning disability impacting every 1 in 5 people

Posted 9:15 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, November 4, 2019
Data pix.

Dr. Tracy Weeden visits Morning Dose to explain the universal impact of dyslexia, which impacts 1 in every 5 people in the United States. The Neuhaus Education Center organizes more than 15 on-site courses to help students and teachers find academic success despite this common learning disability.

The organization, which trains teachers and leaders, was founded by parents who believed every child— no matter their socioeconomic background— deserved the tools needed to develop strong reading skills.

Weeden also explains the early signs of dyslexia.

