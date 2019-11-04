SUV smashes into dry cleaners after driver fatally shot in northwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that caused the driver of an SUV to crash into a local dry cleaning business.

Police were dispatched about 11 p.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of W. Gulf Bank near Antoine. When officers arrived, they found the SUV that had crashed into the USA Dry Cleaners. As soon as they were able to get inside the business, they found a deceased man in the front seat of the vehicle.

Family members have identified the victim as a 21-year-old man who went by "DJ."

“He was a good person," the victim's sister Chas Baker said. "He was trying to become a rapper. He had so many haters out here in the streets. We tried to tell him these streets aren’t for you.”

Baker described him as a good person and a caring person. She added the family was trying to warn him to be careful.

As of Monday, investigators are trying to learn more about the incident and are hoping to develop a description of the suspect or suspects and the vehicles involved.

Police found a man dead inside a SUV that crashed into this dry cleaning business at W Gulf Bank & Antoine. They believe he got shot and then ended up accelerating into the building. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/PclFIUXWQz — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) November 4, 2019

"It looks like the shooting took place out here in the middle of Gulf Bank," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "The vehicle was facing toward the south and after he was shot he accelerated and went into the business."

The HPD homicide unit is in charge of the follow up investigation. If you know anything about this, you are asked to contact police.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.