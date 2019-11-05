Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.
Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High present ‘Ink’ and ‘Strange Rocks in the River’
-
Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High present ‘A Hard Time’ and ‘The Galaxy Shoes’
-
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Purple Haze’ and ‘Celia’
-
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Under the Sea’
-
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Cracked Warmth’ and ‘The Portrait of Reality’
-
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘Christmas Vibes’ and ‘Early Learner’
-
-
Aldine ISD’s Jones Middle School presents ‘In My Mind’ and ‘All Seeing Eye’
-
MacArthur High School students present ‘Breath of Dallia’ and ‘A Glimpse of Joy’
-
MacArthur High School students present ‘Deepness’ and ‘Fragmented Emotions’
-
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘The Egyptian Crossword’ and ‘Yo Soy Arte (I Am Art)’
-
MacArthur High School presents ‘A World Caged’ and ‘Sara Hangel’
-
-
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Historical Lindsay’ and ‘Somebody Left Their Boot’
-
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Bad News’ and ‘F is for Flamingo”
-
Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘The Last Balloon’ and ‘Big Discovery’