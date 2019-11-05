It’s Election Day! ✍️ Here’s everything you need to know before hitting the polls

Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High present ‘Ink’ and ‘Strange Rocks in the River’

Posted 11:08 AM, November 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTubeInstagramFacebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.