Burns BBQ has been a staple in the Houston food scene for generations. It's even earned a feature on celebrity chef and food blogger Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown."

CEO Cory Crawford, a third-generation owner in a family business that has been around for more than 50 years, visits Morning Dose to talk about the history of the restaurant and to showcase a new menu item, a 10-pound stuffed baked potato.

