Community raises $40,000 for Montgomery County firefighter veteran diagnosed with brain tumor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Local residents have raised more than $40,000 in support of a Montgomery County fire official who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Troy Ekdahl, the former assistant fire chief of the South Montgomery Fire Department, was diagnosed with a partially inoperable brain tumor in October. Ekdahl was released from the hospital Oct. 30 after undergoing surgery, but he will be out of work for the time being.

Ekdahl worked with the fire department for more than 20 years, according to friends. Those close to him said he is the sole provider for his wife, Wanda, and the couple’s two children. A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money to support the family while the Ekdahl rehabilitates.

“He has helped so many of us along the way by being a respected mentor, a willing educator and a selfless volunteer,” organizer Nicole Ruiz said. “Troy needs your prayers and support during this difficult time. Please consider donating or doing what you can for them.”

So far, some donation have reached into the thousands including multiple $1,000 donations and a lump $10,000 anonymous contribution. Locals are not only giving what they can in the form of money, but more importantly, heartfelt words of support and encouragement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys! We love you all dearly and know how strong Troy is, like the time he lifted a 1100cc motorcycle and put it back in my garage just so Chris wouldn’t find out❤️ Please let us know if you need anything, we are a phone call away!” Chris and Angie Thompson commented.

“Troy is a terrific human being! He is an amazing volunteer, giving freely of his time and talents to make the world a better, safer place. We need more people like him!” Amanda Allred commented.

Ruiz said a team is working to put on a benefit for Ekdahl that will include a live auction, raffle, live band and barbecue. The planning committee is meeting sometime soon to confirm details, but the tentative date is Dec. 7.

Click here to make a donation.