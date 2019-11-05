Election Day: Houston voters, here’s everything you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Election Day has finally arrived Tuesday, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Before you head to the polls, we have some important information all voters need to know such as what forms of photo identification are needed, what's on the ballot— and of course, voting center locations!

KEY RACES AND ISSUES

Who will be Houston's next mayor? While residents will be casting their voting on several key issues and offices, the race drawing the most attention is the 12-candidate Houston mayoral race. Morning Dose recently sat down with several of the candidates including incumbent Sylvester Turner. According to most political analysts, the most formidable challengers to the seat are self-funded attorney Tony Buzbee; Bill King who narrowly lost to Turner in 2015; current city council member Dwight Boykins and former council member Sue Lovell.

Who will sit on Houston City Council? Eight of 16 city council seats are currently open along with a seat for city controller.

Houston Transit System Expansion. The Metropolitan Transit Authority is requesting to borrow $3.5 billion without raising taxes. The plan includes 500 miles of travel improvements for voters leaving in the METRO's 14-city and unincorporated Harris County service area. It will be paid for through bonding authority, federal grants and local funds.

Personal Income Tax. Texas Proposition 4 aims to make it harder for Texas lawmakers to enact a personal income tax by requiring two-thirds of the Houston and Senate and a majority of Texas voters to establish such a tax.

Texas Flood Infrastructure Fund. Texas Proposition 8 would set aside on-time $800 million from the state's rainy day fund for flood mitigation projects and establish the Flood Infrastructure Fund. Lawmakers will be able to refill this fund in the future.

Temporary Property Tax Exemptions. Texas Proposition 3 will create a temporary property tax exemption for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas. The Texas legislature would be able to pass laws deciding the eligibility requirements as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.

Cancer Research and Prevention. If passed, Texas Proposition 6 would allow the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to take out an additional $3 billion in debt, doubling its initial bonding authority.

Double Available School Fund. Texas Proposition 7 would allow the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can provide each year to the Available School Fund.

What should happen to law enforcement animals after retirement? Under current laws, these animals are considered government property and therefore sold or killed once retired. Texas Proposition 10 would allow these animals, police dogs and so on, to be adopted by their handler without a fee when retired.

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY

SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY

ACCEPTABLE FORMS OF IDENTIFICATION

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.

