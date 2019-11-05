It’s Election Day! ✍️ Here’s everything you need to know before hitting the polls

Grandfather accused of punching 5-year-old boy in face— knocking out two of his teeth

Posted 12:06 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, November 5, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested Monday night after being accused of punching his 5-year-old grandson in the face, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Edward Kennedy, 63, is charged with injury to a child.

Precinct 5 deputies responded to a home in the 19800 block of Black Cherry Bend Court at 9:27 p.m. after reports of a child being injured. The victim’s father told officers his son had a bloodied lip and was missing two teeth.

During the investigation, constable deputies learned the child’ grandfather may be responsible and the suspect was taken into custody.

As of Tuesday, Kennedy was behind bars. His bond is set at $15,000.

