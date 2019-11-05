It's never to early to learn the importance and process of voting! While adults across the nation punch their vote at the ballot on Tuesday, a group of young citizens are putting in some practice. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Ruckers Elementary in Houston ISD where students are learning about the electoral system through a mock Election Day!
Mock Election Day at Houston ISD’s Rucker Elementary teaches students that every voice matters
Little voters at Houston ISD’s Rucker Elementary School participate in Mock Election Day
Houston ISD elementary school holds Mock Election Day
