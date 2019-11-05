Steel City Pops shuts down all Houston stores as brick-and-mortar retail scene continues to melt

HOUSTON — Texas, we’ve got some news that’s simply uncool. Steel City Pops has confirmed the closure of 11 of its locations, including all three of its stores in the Houston area, according to a company blog.

The treat maker is not going out of business, 13 stores will remain in operation nationwide. The company said it’s scaling back in order in order to “keep a healthy, growing business” in a world where brick-and-mortar stores are being increasing less popular.

“We’re pursing more opportunities to bring you our pops through vending (Pop Carts!) and wholesale relationships,” the company said. ” Thank you to all of our customers who continue to support us along this journey.”

A family-owned operation, Steel City Pops sells their spin on a Mexican paletas, which is a fruity frozen desert made from natural fruit. The family opened its first storefront in Homewood, Alabama in 2012.

The official closure of the stores was Nov. 1.

