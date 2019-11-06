Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High presents ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Leave the Sky’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Jesus Jacobo. He's a senior and his photo is called "Obsidian." He says for the photo, he was zooming into a sculpture in order to create a close-up that focused on various shapes and looked abstract.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old Isabel Castillo. She's also a senior and her piece is called "Leave the Sky." Isabel says for this piece, she was inspired by Asian culture and architecture, saying that their structure designs look like they're meant to be a part of nature.