In a couple days, Meadow Place will debut a special community playground designed to accommodate disabled children. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the all-inclusive Helfman Playground ahead of its grand opening on Nov. 9.

She speaks with park project leaders, and the families who will benefit most from the new amenity.

