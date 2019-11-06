Here’s how Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions on Election Day 2019

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Election Day 2019, Texans voted on a total 10 constitutional amendments impacting everything from the state’s invest in cancer research to the treatment of law enforcement animals after retirement. Here is a breakdown of those propositions and the results.

Proposition 1

This constitutional amendment would have allowed judges to serve in more than one appointed or elected jurisdiction. Under current laws, only judges who are appointed to their posts are allowed to do this.

66% voted ‘No,’ 34% voted ‘Yes’

Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

64% voted in ‘No, 36% voted Yes

Proposition 3

It will create a temporary property tax exemption for people with property damaged in governor-declared disaster areas. The Texas legislature would be able to pass laws deciding the eligibility requirements as well as the duration and amount of any write-offs.

84% voted ‘Yes,’ 14 voted ‘No’

Proposition 4

This constitutional amendment aims to make it harder for Texas lawmakers to enact a personal income tax by requiring two-thirds of the Houston and Senate and a majority of Texas voters to establish such a tax.

77% voted ‘Yes,’ 23% voted ‘No’

Proposition 5

It would allocate funds from the sporting sales tax to go toward the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission. It aims to help these agencies protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and historic sites.

87% voted ‘Yes,’ 13% voted ‘No’

Proposition 6

If passed, it would allow the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to take out an additional $3 billion in debt, doubling its initial bonding authority.

64% voted ‘Yes,’ 36% voted ‘No’

Proposition 7

It would allow the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can provide each year to the Available School Fund.

73% voted ‘Yes,’ 27% voted ‘No’

Proposition 8

It would set aside on-time $800 million from the state’s rainy day fund for flood mitigation projects and establish the Flood Infrastructure Fund. Lawmakers will be able to refill this fund in the future.

76% voted ‘Yes,’ 24% voted ‘No’

Proposition 9

It would allow an exemption of property taxes for precious metals held in Texas depositories.

54% voted ‘Yes,’ 46% voted ‘No’

Proposition 10

Under current laws, these animals are considered government property and therefore sold or killed once retired. Texas Proposition 10 would allow these animals, police dogs and so on, to be adopted by their handler without a fee when retired.

94% voted ‘Yes,’ 6% voted ‘No’