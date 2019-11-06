Local doctor once suffering with lupus shares how she healed herself with new diet

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, more than 1,000 people are diagnosed each year with some form of lupus, which is an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks is own tissues. Dr. Brooke Golden, the best-selling author of 'Goodbye Lupus,' visits Morning Dose to share how she used supermarket foods to naturally reverse lupus symptoms within herself and how you can do the same.
