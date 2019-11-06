Political analyst weighs in on early Houston election results

Bill Fulton, the director of urban research at Rice University's Kinder Institute, visits Morning Dose to discuss the results of the 2019 local elections including a possible runoff between incumbent Sylvester Turner and candidate Tony Buzbee as well as bond request impacting Houston's transit system and flooding recovery.
