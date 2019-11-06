Stem cell therapy giving disabled, elderly pets a second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A breakthrough medical procedure using stem cell therapy is transforming the lives of disabled pets, and their owners are documenting these transformations in astounding before and after videos— some featuring dogs barely able to walk that are suddenly able to run.

Dr. Carmen Petti of the Avon Lake Animal Clinic said while stem cells are proven to help things like arthritis and skin allergies, it is still in the early stages for many diseases and ailments. It's also expensive, costing anywhere between $1,000 to $2,500.

The procedure requires sedation and a minimally invasive surgery where doctors remove two to three tablespoons of fat loaded with stem cells. In one study, 99% of patients saw improvements that lasted up to two years.

Doctors and patients say they are amazed at the improvement they've seen in their patients and pets. They also say that as the procedure becomes more common, it could also become cheaper and more affordable.

