Sylvester Turner takes lead over Tony Buzbee for Houston Mayor

HOUSTON — Incumbent Sylvester Tuner has taken a lead over candidate Tony Buzbee as votes continued to be tallied early Wednesday in the Houston mayoral race. It remains unclear who will take the seat.

As of 4:11 a.m., Turner led 46% of the vote versus Buzbee’s 30%.

Both candidates take far lead ahead hopefuls Bill King, who secured 14%, and Dwight A. Boykins at 6%.

Results from more than half of the county’s 757 voting centers have yet to be counted despite by the Harris County Clerk’s Office to expedite counting.

The office initially planned to have votes come in from 10 countywide drop-off locations and then fed in through a secured intranet site. However, Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs issued a new regulation Oct. 23 requiring the ballot box memory cards be escorted in-person by law enforcement to the central counting station.

The CW39 Houston will continue to follow the election results throughout the day, but click here for the latest results posted by the clerk’s office.