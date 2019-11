Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The unofficial results are in for the 2019 Houston mayoral race with a possible runoff between incumbent Sylvester Turner and candidate Tony Buzbee expected in December. Bill Fulton, the director of urban research at Rice University's Kinder Institute, visits Morning Dose to discuss the results. He also discuss major changes to the local transit center after the METRO Next bond passes.

Harris County Election Results: Election Day 2019

