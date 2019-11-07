Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High present ‘Corner’ and ‘Static’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.

Our first piece is by 15-year-old Marvin Pacheco. He's a sophomore and his piece is called "Corner." Marvin says the inspiration behind this drawing was simple — it's of his friend.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old Ariel Bonilla. He's a senior and his photo is called "Static." Ariel says this photo is of a good friend of his -- and that he loves art and photography because it tells a story in a way that words cannot.

