Best Buddies celebrates 30 years with upcoming gala, fashion show

Best Buddies International is a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-on-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Houston area director Kimberly Bush, program manager Allie Lewis, participants Mariana Calderon —Maria's Best Buddy — and Michael Iovine with Best Buddies share more details about the organization and their upcoming gala and fashion show.

Best Buddies' gala will take place on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Ballroom at Bayou Place.