A Houston native actor that left his hometown to make it big on Broadway now stars in the hit comedy drama series on Netflix, "Glow."

Kevin Cahoon shares how Theatre Under the Stars changed his life, role as Bobby in Season 3 of "Glow" and emceeing at TUT's upcoming event.

Theatre Under the Star's Annual Education Celebration takes place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Hobby Center.