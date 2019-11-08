Aldine firefighter injured while saving comrade falling from ladder, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A firefighter is recovering after injuring himself while saving one of his own during a fire Thursday night in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Both firefighters were responding to a burning home in the 4600 block of Gaston Street. Heavy flames were coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived. One firefighter was on a ladder when he started to fall, but fortunately, one of his comrades was there to catch him.

"He caught him, but he got injured saving him. He did a good job. I am very proud of him," Aldine Fire and Rescue Chief Joe Leggett said.

Officials said the second firefighter dislocated his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As far as the fire, investigators said it was accidental and most likely caused by some kind of electrical anomaly in the attic. Firefighters have received conflicting stories about who was inside the home when the fire started, but all residents are reportedly safe.

The home was left completely destroyed.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.