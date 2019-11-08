Aldine ISD’s Aldine Senior High presents ‘Sanctification’ and ‘Piercing Light’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Aldine ISD's Aldine Senior High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Ana Acosta. She's a senior, and her piece is called "Sanctification." Ana says she loves art because art is an escape for her and a way for her to express the creativity brewing inside of her.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old Vanessa Ortiz. She's a junior, and her piece is called "Piercing Light." Vanessa says she loves art because there is no real definition to it, and people can make art out of whatever inspires them.