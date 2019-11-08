Family wants public to watch dashcam of 11-year-old’s fatal crash involving deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Michigan State Police have released dash camera video of an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy in May.

The family of the boy who was killed told WXIN they wanted people to see the video, which was just released.

According to MSP, the deputy was traveling 66 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The law enforcement officer was en route to an emergency call but did not have emergency lights or sirens on when the collision happened.

The prosecutor declined to press charges.

The family is suing the county.

