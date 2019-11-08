Here’s a holiday workout routine you can’t resist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got the perfect workout for vacation, someone who travels a lot for work. It's even perfect for someone who wants to get a super effective 20 minute workout at home or in the office!

We showed you the upper body resistance band workout. Fitness and Nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, shows us the lower body resistance band workout!

Lindsey's recommendation: Do as many reps as you can until the difficulty level - on a scale of 1 to 10 - gets to a 7 to 9.

To make these exercises challenging enough you need the right amount of resistance. To increase the resistance we shorten the amount of band we're pulling.

Here are my top lower body resistance band exercises:

1) Squat Side Kicks:

Loop the bands around your legs, just above the ankles. Squat low until you make a 90 degree angle at your knees, then stand and kick your leg straight out.

This is great for strengthening the IT bands.

2) Leg Lifts, AKA "Dog Pees"

Loop the bands around your legs, just above the knee. Come down on all fours and lift one leg at a time to the side. It's the same motion a dog does when it pees on something.

3) Glute Kickback

Stay on all fours, hold one end of the band with your right hand. Then put the other end on your right foot and kick it straight back.

You'll feel it in the hamstrings and glutes. Do the same number of reps on each side.

4) Glute Bridges

Step on either end of the band, wrapping it around your waist. Thrust your hips up and hold at the top.

Go until you feel the burn! If it doesn't challenge you it doesn't change you!

Rest 1 minute and repeat the circuit a total of 3 to 5 times. Now THAT'S how you exercise resistance!

CLICK HERE To Take Lindsey's Free BODY Optimization Quiz

CLICK HERE to take Lindsey's Free KETO TROUBLE SHOOT Quiz

CLICK HERE to Learn more fitness & nutrition with Lindsey

FB: Lindsey Day Fitness

IG: @LindseyDayFitness