How a Sugar Land man’s family photos turned into a transformative World War II museum visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November 11 marks Veterans Day, and one of the best ways to honor our country's heroes is to make sure their memories live on. Cameron Miller, the director of new operations for the CW39 Houston, sets from behind the camera to talk about a trip he recently took to New Orleans to learn more about his family's military history at the city's World War II museum.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.