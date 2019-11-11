Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘My Mind Map’ and ‘Arianna’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Destiny Gallardo. She's a senior, and her piece is called "My Mind Map." She says that this piece is supposed to represent a collage of all her thoughts and emotions running through her mind.

Our second piece is by 16-year-old Mikaella Bustos. She's a sophomore, and her piece is called "Arianna." Mikaelle says she's loved art ever since she was in elementary school, and that she likes being able to paint and draw her emotions.