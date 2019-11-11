More than 2,800 meals served to military veterans through Cowboys 4 Heroes, Prasek’s collab 

A local partnership between Cowboys 4 Heroes and Prasek's Smokehouse is helping to feed military veterans. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the Prasek's Hillje Smokehouse in Sealy, Texas to learn more about this collaborative project, which is projected to serve at least 2,800 meals to our local heroes.
