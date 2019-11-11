Shooting victim was chased into home by group of men in SE Houston, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was chased into his home and shot Sunday night in a neighborhood just north of the South Park area.

The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. at a residence on Weston Street and Yellowstone Boulevard, according to the Houston Police Department. When officers arrived, the victim was found shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the man went into surgery overnight, but his current condition has not been confirmed.

Investigators said there are lots of questions surrounding the incident, but police believe a group of people were hanging out outside one home in the neighborhood. At some point, the victim ran into the house and several men reportedly followed him.

"It's a little confusing right now," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "The witnesses just say that four males stormed into the house. [The witnesses] kind of ran to get away. They heard several shots, and when they came back out, the victim had been shot."

It's still unclear if there were multiple shooters or just one. Police are working to follow up on this, to see if the witnesses have any other information and to see if there's any surveillance video so they can try to piece together what happened.