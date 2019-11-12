Abigail Arias, 7-year-old honorary Freeport officer who captured nation’s heart, laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Abigail Arias captured the hearts of so many as she bravely fought cancer. The seven-year-old, who became an honorary police officer, will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

The community is mourning the loss of little Abigail who served as a light and an inspiration to so many. It was back in 2018 when she told Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey that her dream job was to become a police officer. He made her dream come true in February of this year.

Officer Arias 758 has left a lasting legacy not only on their department, but on communities and other law enforcement agencies across the country.

Garivey and Abigail formed a special bond.

“It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight “the bad guys” passionately, and most importantly, to love one another - and always stay relentless!” Garivey posted on Facebook after she passed away.

Abigail also was named an honorary Texas Ranger, received her own motorcycle vest from the Thin Blue Line law enforcement motorcycle club, and most recently, the Freeport police department unveiled a special vehicle in her honor.

Since llamas were her favorite animal, the Freeport Police Department now has a llama patrol vehicle that is decked out in decals with her picture and handwriting.

Her funeral will begin in at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston.

The procession will start at Stroud Funeral Home at 7 a.m. and travel north on State Highway 288 B to State Highway 35. They will take the same route back after the service, until taking a right on W Plantation Drive to get to Abigail’s final resting place at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.

Instead of gifts or flowers, organizers ask that donations can be made to her charity, Officer 758’s Cancer Fight.

Angleton ISD announced that her elementary school, Westside Elementary, will be closed Tuesday so that students and staff can be here to honor her.

As for the funeral service, it is going to be live streamed on the Officer 758’s Cancer Fight Facebook page.

