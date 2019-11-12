Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘Open-Minded’ and ‘Face It’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Ariana Flores.  She's a senior and her piece is called "open-minded." Ariana says she loves creating art because it gets her in touch with her inner-self, and being able to create something out of nothing is mesmerizing to her.

Our second piece is by Jaden Salazar. She is a sophomore and her piece is called "face it." Jaden says she loves art because she grew up in an artistic family.

