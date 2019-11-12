Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘Open-Minded’ and ‘Face It’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Ariana Flores. She's a senior and her piece is called "open-minded." Ariana says she loves creating art because it gets her in touch with her inner-self, and being able to create something out of nothing is mesmerizing to her.

Our second piece is by Jaden Salazar. She is a sophomore and her piece is called "face it." Jaden says she loves art because she grew up in an artistic family.