× About CW39 Houston

KIAH-TV is a CW affiliate that has been broadcasting in Houston for over 50 years! The station signed on as an independent (Ch 39) in 1967 under the call letters KHTV and was initially best known for its presentation of Houston Wrestling with Paul Boesch. A charter affiliate of the WB Network, the station call letters were changed to KHWB in September of 1999 and “WB39 News at 9” debuted in the fall of 2000. After the dissolution of the WB Network and the creation of the CW in 2006, the station’s network affiliation changed and subsequently the station’s call letters became KIAH. At times over the 50+ years on the air, the station has broadcast Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, and Houston Texans games and been home to a variety of newscasts. Today, CW39 is the proud home of Morning Dose, a locally produced 3-hour morning news show along with syndicated hits such as black-ish, The Goldbergs, Two and a Half Men, and Maury.

MARKET PROFILE Houston, TX is in the 8th largest DMA in the United States, with a population of approximately 6.8 million and 2.3 million television households, as reported by Nielsen Media. In the Houston market, 21.7% of households are “broadcast only”, 43.8% have wired cable and 34.5% receive their signal via ADS. Houston ranks as the *2nd most diverse city in America and boasts the lowest median age of the top 10 US DMA’s. Houston is home to the world’s largest medical complex, employing over 106,000 people, including the largest cancer center (MD Anderson) and largest children’s hospital (Texas Children’s). We proudly support the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros, the NFL’s Houston Texans, the NBA’s Houston Rockets as well as the Houston Dynamo (MLS) and Houston Dash (NWSL).

Source: WalletHub’s 2018 Most Diverse Cities in America