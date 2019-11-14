Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘Breeze’ and ‘Mind of Brianna’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Magda Samper. She's a freshman, and her piece is called "Breeze." Magda says she loves art because she enjoys creating things, and that she's been drawing for a while, so she feels like art is a part of her.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Brianna Oates. She's a freshman, and her piece is called "Mind of Brianna." Brianna says she loves art because not only is it a way to express how you feel, but it can stimulate different opinions and experiences of each individual person.

