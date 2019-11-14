Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘Do You See What I’m Seeing?” and ‘Mind Rollercoaster’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by Elizabeth Garcia. She's a junior, and her piece is called "Do You See What I'm Seeing?" She says she enjoys art because she's able to tell her own stories and emotions.

Our second piece is by Albert Romero. He's a sophomore, and his piece is called "Mind Rollercoaster." Albert says he loves art because of the colors that mix in the creation of what becomes to be.