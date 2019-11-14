Disney on Ice: Dream Big being performed at GRB this weekend

Posted 10:02 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

Disney on Ice: Dream Big brings a family-friendly winter spectacular to the George R. Brown Convention Center from Nov. 13 -17. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe to check out a sneak peek performance and to meet with the talented skaters and performs who expertly bring your favorite Disney characters to life.

