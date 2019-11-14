Happy Friendsgiving Senior Luncheon

Posted 10:10 AM, November 14, 2019, by

Our own Maggie Flecknoe spreads holiday cheers with Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 2 during their “Friendsgiving Senior Luncheon!”

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.