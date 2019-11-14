Plumber killed after trench collapses in north Houston; OSHA investigation underway 

HOUSTON — Both local and national agencies are investigating after a plumber was killed Wednesday while working inside a trench in north Houston, according to official.

Investigators said the man was laying a plumbing line behind a shopping center in the 5600 block of the North Freeway when the trench he was standing in collapsed. Officials said the trench is around 6 to 7 feet deep.

The call came into the Houston Fire Department about 7:25 p.m., and when first responders arrived, the victim was found partially buried. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, but we’re told he was in his 40s.

“I was told that when they were doing the work, the soil fell on top of the member,” HFD District Chief Douglas Harrison said. “There was another worker down there. He got in the backhoe and attempted to do a rescue and then his apparatus fell into where they were digging.”

Harrison said it’s possible there was no shoring, which is a temporary support when trenches or buildings are in danger of collapsing. Shoring is put up when doing repairs, and this regulation will be part of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigation into the incident.