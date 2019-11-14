Volleyball star Julia Faseler of Second Baptist School is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julia Faseler has been around volleyball for most of her life— or at least since the third grade. It's an obsession sparked by a little family influence.

"My aunt is a volleyball coach and I've just always looked up to her," Julia said.

Today, her years of hard work are coming down to her final games and season as a volleyball player at Second Baptist School. Julia is the only senior on the eagles team this season, which means she's had to step up and fill the leadership role.

"I asked her if she wanted a younger co-captain and she said 'no,'" Berg said. "She said I want to take care of it and I want to own it. And I was like great because I knew she could do it."

Julia preparing herself to tackle the next challenge: attending college and the even bigger decision of whether or not to continue playing volleyball at the next level.

"That was a huge decision I honestly just had to pray about it a lot,"Julia said. "I had to talk to my coaches parents and teachers just to decide what was best for me."

Julia eventually decided to forgo playing volleyball after her senior year, and instead, she's thinking about studying agricultural economics at Texas A&M University. After undergrad, she has hopes of attending law school.

She'll need some time management skills for that, which volleyball has helped her grow.

"From club to academics she's a very smart kid but just because you're smart doesn't mean you make good grades, she puts the work in," Berg said.