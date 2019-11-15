CW39 Houston to stream Dallas Holiday Parade on December 7

DALLAS, Texas (CW 33) – The CW39 Houston is set to stream live coverage of the 31st annual Dallas Holiday Parade from Downtown Dallas on Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to Noon. The parade is an annual tradition in Texas, drawing crowds of more than 450,000, and is the city’s largest one-day, outdoor event.

First begun in 1988, the Dallas Holiday Parade became known as the “Miracle on Commerce Street” when the inaugural parade drew a crowd of 70,000 enthusiastic children and family members.

Broadcast personalities Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning will host the parade this year. Jenny Anchondo is an Emmy-Award winning news anchor, host and reporter. She most recently co-hosted the nationally syndicated show, Morning Dose, which was broadcast from the CW33 studio in Dallas. Jenny currently co-hosts the podcast Second Shot with her husband Heath Oakes. Ron Corning is a broadcaster with 26 years of experience in both local and national broadcast television. He is locally recognized for his 8 years anchoring at the Dallas’ ABC affiliate. Currently Ron hosts Morning After, a Dallas-based podcast that delves into news, pop culture and social issues. During his time in DFW he has emceed and contributed to more than 250 charitable organizations.

Jenny and Ron will be joined by radio and TV personalities J-Kruz and Jazzi Black from The Beat on 33 who will interact with parade participants and parade goers, bringing more “good fun” to an already jammed pack entertainment experience.

You’ll be able to watch the parade on http://www.cw39.com on Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Viewers in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA can watch the broadcast presentation of the Dallas Holiday Parade on CW33.

