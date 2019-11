Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our last piece this week is by 16-year-old Violeta Vizcaya. She's a sophomore and her piece is called "Party of Emotions." Violeta says she created this piece to showcase how she was feeling at the time, and that she also found inspiration in Pablo Picasso's work.

