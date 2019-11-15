Mexican cuisine, sweet Cali vibes with Made-N-L.A. food truck 

Posted 10:33 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, November 15, 2019
Data pix.

Morning Dose welcomes a hot local food truck with those sweet California vibes. Made-N-L.A. Owner and Executive Chef Herson Samayoa tells us the concept behind his food truck and their most popular menu items.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.