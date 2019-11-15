Spring resident shot to death after out-of-state murder suspect invades his home during manhunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — The hours long manhunt for an out-of-state murder suspect came to a deadly end Friday morning in Spring, Texas.

Roderick Bowers, 52, is accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and homicide in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force first confronted Bowers just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When they attempted to stop him, investigators said he pointed a gun at one of the task force members and then ran away into the Harmony Park Apartment Complex.

Multiple agencies were involved in searching for him.

Around midnight, authorities said they tried multiple times to get in contact with the resident of a particular apartment but were not able to reach him. Thirty minutes later, Montgomery County SWAT tried to go into the apartment, and that's when they heard three shots fired.

“After a brief standoff, entry was made into the residence using a remote robot with a camera, at which time two bodies were found deceased," MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said. "One of the deceased has been identified as Roderick Bowers. The other deceased individual has been identified as a 52-year-old white male resident of the apartment.”

Deputies said they don’t believe Bowers knew anyone in the complex. So at this point, the victim seems to be completely random. The victim’s identity has not been released yet as the sheriff’s office is still working to tell his next of kin.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.