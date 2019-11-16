Texas A&M-Commerce takes on Angelo State during the Lone Star Conference. Game begins at 3 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Texas A&M-Commerce at Angelo State – Lone Star Conference
-
Texan, Angelo State graduate receives highest U.S. Army honor
-
Star athlete Devon Achane of Marshall High School is this week’s Class Act
-
DHS, Mexico join forces to locate and capture dangerous criminals
-
Business leaders seek end to drug violence in Mexican border city
-
Spring ISD Child Nutrition Department earns big kudos during statewide competition
-
-
Brownsville bishop calls for humane immigration reforms
-
Amnesty International delegates denied access to asylum court in South Texas
-
US immigration courts completed 2nd-highest number of cases in 2019
-
Volleyball star Julia Faseler of Second Baptist School is this week’s Class Act
-
Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border every day for work
-
-
‘Explain how this isn’t racist:’ Penn State football player receives letter criticizing dreadlocks
-
Privately-funded terminal expedites travel to Mexico’s interior, beach resorts
-
What did Texans do by approving Prop 4?